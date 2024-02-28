Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

