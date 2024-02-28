Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 505.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 215,862 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 134.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.