Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.36% of Badger Meter worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

