Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

