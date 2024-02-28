Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

