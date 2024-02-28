Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $252.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $253.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

