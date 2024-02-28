Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.