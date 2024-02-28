Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

