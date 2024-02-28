Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.71% of Bank of Hawaii worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

