Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $63,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

