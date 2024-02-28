Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $252.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

