Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

