Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,010. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

