Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.47 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

