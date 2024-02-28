Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.51 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

