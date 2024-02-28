Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.