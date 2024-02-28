Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $240.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.