Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.