Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
