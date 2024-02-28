Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetEase

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.