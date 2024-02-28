Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

