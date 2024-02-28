Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $273.76 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.