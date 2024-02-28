Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.74 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VICI opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.