Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

