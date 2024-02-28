Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.90 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

