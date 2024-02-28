Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.95 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.20. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

