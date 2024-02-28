Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.98 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

