Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of GATX worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,747,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,660,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

