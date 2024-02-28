Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of Fabrinet worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

