Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Fabrinet worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

