Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.12 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.69% of Masonite International worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

DOOR stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

