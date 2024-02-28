Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Cheesecake Factory worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 51,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

