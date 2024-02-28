Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.80 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.