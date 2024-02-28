Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

