Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.