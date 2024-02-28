Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.