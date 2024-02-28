Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

