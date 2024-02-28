Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

Snap-on stock opened at $273.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.