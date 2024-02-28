Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

