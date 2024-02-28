Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.71% of Bank of Hawaii worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BOH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.



