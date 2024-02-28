Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

