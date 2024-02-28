Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,716. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

