Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,010. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

