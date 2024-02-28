Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $1,991,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $276,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,049.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,180,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.0 %

EA stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

