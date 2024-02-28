Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

argenx stock opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

