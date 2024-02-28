Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 292,729 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

