Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 33,364 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

MET opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.