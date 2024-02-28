Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 55,010 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

