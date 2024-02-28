Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 57,079 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.