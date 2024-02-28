Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 57,079 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.