Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $174.78 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

